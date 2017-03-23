SPECIAL SOFTWARE AT BORDER CHECKPOINTS TO MONITOR GEORGIANS’ RETURN AFTER VISA-FREE TRAVEL TO THE EU

Georgian government announced that special software will be installed at border checkpoints within Georgian citizens’ visa-free travel to Schengen zone. On special changes at border system, Justice Ministry is working together with Interior Ministry. More...

Nuclear and radiation activity license holders should submit their reports to Nuclear and Radiation Safety Agency from April 1 to May 1.

Failure to submit the report will be fined with 200 lari, Environment and Natural Resources Protection Ministry warned. More...

The government announced plans to build the governmental cluster nearby to Business Hall (office of unified service, being under construction now) in Tbilisi district Ortachala.

While declaring the mentioned plans at the government meeting today, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has noted: “Very large territory was allocated, where the ministries’ offices will move”. More...

At the meeting today, the government approved establishment of legal entity of public law, Agency for Anaklia Deepwater Port Development.

As administration of the government said, functions of the Agency will be specified in regulation that should be approved within a month, during which head of the agency will be appointed as well. More...

The government announced start of designing works on 4-lane Khevi-Ubisa-Shorapani-Argveti road section of 42 km at Rikoti Pass. The project envisages construction of up to 90 bridges and 40 tunnels. More...

At the government meeting today, Prime Minister has touched upon violations, related to municipal tenders.

In particular, the Premier pointed that “in the recent period, several quite negative precedents were fixed. More...

Water supply system has been built in Zemo Sobisi and Kvemo Sobisi villages, located adjacent to occupation line in Gori municipality (Shida Kartli region), municipality administration declared, pointing that now, over 400 families have permanent water supply. Total cost of the project amounts to 1.2 million lari. More...

The government announced that helicopter flights to Omalo (village in Tusheti mountainous area of Akhmeta municipality, Kakheti region) will be conducted once a week.

The mentioned was declared at the government meeting today by the Prime Minister, who assigned Interior Ministry “to make one flight a week by border guard helicopter, until snow will melt and roads will be opened”. More...

Broadcasting company Rustavi-2 announced that Levan and Gia Karamanishvili, owners of 91% in the company, released statement, where they express readiness to hand over 40% to staff for free.

Share should be handed over to “the staff of the TV company, in order to make you determinant and participant of the company’s destiny as already the owners”, Karamanishvili explained their decision. More...

The government announced that more 2 enterprises will be established within “Produce in Georgia” state program.

Particularly, non-precious metal manufacture will be launched in Kutaisi, where 1.36 million lari will be invested and around 60 people will be employed. More...

Analysis and Consulting Team (ACT) declared that Tbilisi residents prefer coffee to tea. Research, conducted by the company, revealed that 3 residents out of 5 interviewed (59%) choose coffee among the mentioned two. More...