 Georgian English Russian Main Register Company Partners Feedback
Sarke Information Agency
Georgian/English/Russian Menu

Daily News
Economic Press Monitor
Special Report
 
Georgian Business Ethics Web Conference


DAILY NEWS March 23, 2017

SPECIAL SOFTWARE AT BORDER CHECKPOINTS TO MONITOR GEORGIANS’ RETURN AFTER VISA-FREE TRAVEL TO THE EU

Georgian government announced that special software will be installed at border checkpoints within Georgian citizens’ visa-free travel to Schengen zone. On special changes at border system, Justice Ministry is working together with Interior Ministry. More...


NUCLEAR AND RADIATION LICENSE HOLDERS SHOULD SUBMIT REPORTS UNTIL MAY 1

Nuclear and radiation activity license holders should submit their reports to Nuclear and Radiation Safety Agency from April 1 to May 1.

Failure to submit the report will be fined with 200 lari, Environment and Natural Resources Protection Ministry warned. More...


GOVERNMENTAL CLUSTER TO BE BUILT NEARBY TO BUSINESS HALL IN ORTACHALA

The government announced plans to build the governmental cluster nearby to Business Hall (office of unified service, being under construction now) in Tbilisi district Ortachala.

While declaring the mentioned plans at the government meeting today, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili has noted: “Very large territory was allocated, where the ministries’ offices will move”. More...


AGENCY FOR ANAKLIA PORT DEVELOPMENT TO BE ESTABLISHED

At the meeting today, the government approved establishment of legal entity of public law, Agency for Anaklia Deepwater Port Development.

As administration of the government said, functions of the Agency will be specified in regulation that should be approved within a month, during which head of the agency will be appointed as well. More...


DESIGNING OF 4-LANE ROAD SECTION AT RIKOTI PASS STARTED

The government announced start of designing works on 4-lane Khevi-Ubisa-Shorapani-Argveti road section of 42 km at Rikoti Pass. The project envisages construction of up to 90 bridges and 40 tunnels. More...


THE PREMIER DEMANDED STRICT REACTION ON DELAY OF SALARY PAYMENT BY CONTRACTORS WITHIN MUNICIPAL TENDERS

At the government meeting today, Prime Minister has touched upon violations, related to municipal tenders.

In particular, the Premier pointed that “in the recent period, several quite negative precedents were fixed. More...


WATER SUPPLY ARRANGED IN TWO VILLAGES NEAR TO OCCUPIED TERRITORY

Water supply system has been built in Zemo Sobisi and Kvemo Sobisi villages, located adjacent to occupation line in Gori municipality (Shida Kartli region), municipality administration declared, pointing that now, over 400 families have permanent water supply. Total cost of the project amounts to 1.2 million lari. More...


HELICOPTER FLIGHTS TO OMALO TO BE CONDUCTED ONCE A WEEK

The government announced that helicopter flights to Omalo (village in Tusheti mountainous area of Akhmeta municipality, Kakheti region) will be conducted once a week.

The mentioned was declared at the government meeting today by the Prime Minister, who assigned Interior Ministry “to make one flight a week by border guard helicopter, until snow will melt and roads will be opened”. More...


OWNERS OF “RUSTAVI-2” EXPRESS READINESS TO HAND OVER 40% OF THE COMPANY TO ITS STAFF

Broadcasting company Rustavi-2 announced that Levan and Gia Karamanishvili, owners of 91% in the company, released statement, where they express readiness to hand over 40% to staff for free.

Share should be handed over to “the staff of the TV company, in order to make you determinant and participant of the company’s destiny as already the owners”, Karamanishvili explained their decision. More...


MORE TWO COMPANIES TO BE CREATE WITHIN “PRODUCE IN GEORGIA” PROGRAM

The government announced that more 2 enterprises will be established within “Produce in Georgia” state program.

Particularly, non-precious metal manufacture will be launched in Kutaisi, where 1.36 million lari will be invested and around 60 people will be employed. More...


“ACT”: TBILISI RESIDENTS PREFER COFFEE TO TEA

Analysis and Consulting Team (ACT) declared that Tbilisi residents prefer coffee to tea. Research, conducted by the company, revealed that 3 residents out of 5 interviewed (59%) choose coffee among the mentioned two. More...
ECONOMIC PRESS MONITOR March 24, 2017

Tabula: ““R2” TEAM: WE REFUSE KARAMANISHVILIS’ PROPOSAL, GIVE US “SAKARTVELO”!”

Staff of Rustavi-2 broadcasting company rejected proposal of Karamanishvili brothers, owners of 91% in the company, regarding handing over of 40% to them.

In turn, director of the broadcasting company Nika Gvaramia made a counter-offer, asking Karamanishvili brothers to hand over LLC TV Company Sakartvelo, that holds 51% in Rustavi-2. More...


Tabula: “SERGEENKO ON UNEMPLOYMENT COMPENSATION: OPTIMAL AND REALISTIC MODEL IS NECESSARY”

Labor, Healthcare and Social Protection Minister David Sergeenko confirms that negotiations are held with trade unions concerning unemployment compensation.

“We should adopt the model, which will be optimal and realistic”, the Minister says, pointing that works and consideration of this issue is constantly underway in the Ministry. More...


Bankebi da Finansebi: “TOP 20 MOST ACTIVE COMPANIES IN MEDIA SPACE”

Referring to data of IPM Research media monitoring unit, the newspaper publishes top 20 of companies, which are most frequently covered in media. The monitoring covers the first half of February. More...


Bankebi da Finansebi: “LOANS OF $40M CONVERTED TO LARI IN “TBC BANK””

Deputy director general of TBC Bank Nino Masurashvili reports that the bank has converted to lari loans of $40 million (including ones of bank Republic). This is around 53% of total loans, converted on the market, she notes. More...
SPECIAL REPORT February 17, 2017

REMITTANCES – 2016

In 2016, compared to 2015:

- The volume of remittances increased by 6.6% and amounted to 1.1 bln USD;

- Remittances from Russia, the leading source country, makes up 34.3% of total remittances, a decrease of 8.8%.

- The United States moved from fourth to second place, reaching 11.1% of total remittances;

- The United States is in the first position in terms of remittances per migrant and is 1.2 times higher than remittances per migrant from Russia. More...
Exchange Rates (NBG)
  03/24/17 + / -
  USD   2.4513   0.0004
  EUR   2.6484   0.0041
  RUR   4.2821   0.0216
Announcements
Dear readers,

We wish you Happy New Year with a lot of joyful events and pleasant surprises! Let 2017 be a year of peace, happiness and prosperity for all of you!

We are leaving for Christmas holidays and will resume our operation on January 9.

Sincerely,

Sarke Information Agency

Fujitsu Computer Systems Corporation

© 2017 Sarke Information Agency